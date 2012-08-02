Australia's Reckon emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 14 stocks in the country's information technology sector, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The software firm has high score of 98 in StarMine's Analyst Revision Model and 91 in Earnings Quality model.

Five out of nine analysts have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 2.2 percent over the past month.

Its SmartHoldings score of 92 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 2.38 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.56 percent, as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

Reckon reported a net profit of A$16.06 million for the year ended 2011, down 2.5 percent from a year ago.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)