Thailand's Robinson Department Store emerges as a
stand-out performer on analyst revisions among 14 companies in
the country's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The retailer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of
99, the highest in the sector.
Its free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the industry
average by 3.2 percent for the financial year 2011 and its net
margin exceeded the industry average by nearly 2 percent for the
same period.
Robinson is currently trading at 120 percent of its
intrinsic value of 50.82 baht, as dertermined by Starmine.
Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 give it strong buy
or buy recommendations, three rank it a hold and two rate it a
sell or strong sell.
The stock is up over 43 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up nearly 14 percent for the same period.
Two other stocks in the sector with high ARM scores are Thai
Stanley Electric and Aapico Hitech with 99 and
97 respectively.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)