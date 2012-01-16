Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
Philippine property developer Robinsons Land sees the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the Philippines index constituents.
The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 10.1 million, more than double its 30-day average volume of 4.75 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Technically, the stock has crossed above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and its 20-day EMA crossed above its 50-day EMA last week, a bullish sign.
However, a Fibonacci retracement on the preceding fall from 17.12 peso to 9.97 peso shows strong resistance near 13.5 pesos, the 50 percent levels
The shares have jumped 16.8 percent so far this year in a broader market up 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.