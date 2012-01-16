Philippine property developer Robinsons Land sees the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among the Philippines index constituents.

The stock's 5-day average volume surges to 10.1 million, more than double its 30-day average volume of 4.75 million, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Technically, the stock has crossed above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and its 20-day EMA crossed above its 50-day EMA last week, a bullish sign.

However, a Fibonacci retracement on the preceding fall from 17.12 peso to 9.97 peso shows strong resistance near 13.5 pesos, the 50 percent levels

The shares have jumped 16.8 percent so far this year in a broader market up 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)