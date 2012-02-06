Feb 6 Australia's ROC Oil leads
the energy sector on a combination of valuation metrics and
analysts revision score, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The oil and gas producer has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM)
score of 100 and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99. The data
screens stocks tracked by at least three analysts.
Analysts have revised the company's 2012 earnings per share
upwards by 16.9 percent over the past month.
The company also has a Relative Valuation Model score of 92,
suggesting it is cheaper than its peers.
Offshore vessel provider Miclyn Exprees Offshore
too scores high with an ARM score of 98 and a Val-Mo score of
97.
CONTEXT:
Shares in ROC Oil have surged nearly 40 percent so far this
year and closed at A$0.35 on Monday.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The Analyst Revision Model (ARM) ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher
the RV, the cheaper the stock.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)