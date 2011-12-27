Ruralco Holdings is a stand-out stock in Australia's consumer discretionary sector based on valuations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The rural supplies company's stock has the highest valuation-momentum score of 100 in the sector and a StarMine Intrinsic Value of A$6.45.

The stock currently trades at half its intrinsic value and at a 16 percent discount to its mean target price of A$3.82.

The data is based on 51 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts.

Ruralco has a high StarMine Earnings Quality score of 92, indicating sustainable earnings in the next 12 months. The stock has gained 16.3 percent this year while the benchmark index , has fallen 12.75 percent.

Four of the five analysts who track the stock have a "strong buy" or "buy" recommendations, while the fifth rates it at "sell."

CONTEXT:

Ruralco reported a 24 percent jump in full-year net profit in November as it benefited from the boom in soft commodities.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates them based on a combination of two valuation and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)