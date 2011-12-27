Ruralco Holdings is a stand-out stock in
Australia's consumer discretionary sector based on valuations,
Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The rural supplies company's stock has the highest
valuation-momentum score of 100 in the sector and a StarMine
Intrinsic Value of A$6.45.
The stock currently trades at half its intrinsic value and
at a 16 percent discount to its mean target price of A$3.82.
The data is based on 51 stocks in the consumer discretionary
sector tracked by at least three analysts.
Ruralco has a high StarMine Earnings Quality score of 92,
indicating sustainable earnings in the next 12 months. The stock
has gained 16.3 percent this year while the benchmark index
, has fallen 12.75 percent.
Four of the five analysts who track the stock have a "strong
buy" or "buy" recommendations, while the fifth rates it at
"sell."
CONTEXT:
Ruralco reported a 24 percent jump in full-year net profit
in November as it benefited from the boom in soft commodities.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates them based on a combination of two valuation
and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)