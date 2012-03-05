Sabina Pcl has emerged as the most expensive among 118 consumer discretionary stocks in Thailand based on valuation metrics, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The maker of readymade clothes scores badly on various StarMine metrics with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 48 and an Earnings Quality score of 6.

At current levels of 111.50 baht, the stock trades at more than thrice its intrinsic value of 34.35 baht as calculated by StarMine.

Year-to-date the stock has been flat compared to a 13.6 percent rise in the benchmark index.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)