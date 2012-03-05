Sabina Pcl has emerged as the most expensive
among 118 consumer discretionary stocks in Thailand based on
valuation metrics, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The maker of readymade clothes scores badly on various
StarMine metrics with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 48 and
an Earnings Quality score of 6.
At current levels of 111.50 baht, the stock trades at more
than thrice its intrinsic value of 34.35 baht as calculated by
StarMine.
Year-to-date the stock has been flat compared to a 13.6
percent rise in the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile
ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of
two value and momentum metrics.
