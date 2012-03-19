Vietnam's Sai Gon-Quy Nhon Mining Corp seems to be the most expensive among 120 stocks in the country's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

At current prices, the miner is trading at over 26 times its intrinsic value of 3199.89 dong, as calculated by StarMine.

The stock is not tracked by analysts currently.

The miner also scores badly on StarMine's valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum score of 27 and an Earnings Quality score of 25.

It has an enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 72 and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 7.8.

Year-to-date, the stock is flat compared to a near-24 percent rise in the benchmark HNX index.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)