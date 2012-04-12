Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
Shares of Indonesian cigarette firm HM Sampoerna, which are up more than 38 percent year-to-date, shows signs of peaking.
Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, also shows a bearish divergence as it has set a new 14-day low while the stock has not.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, fell two points to 52 on Thursday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence is below the signal line.
The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut the %D line downwards in the overbought zone, which is a negative sign.
The stock is down 0.65 percent on Thursday, while the broader index is flat.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zyz57s
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
