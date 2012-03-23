Sao Vang Rubber seems the most expensive among 56
stocks in Vietnam's consumer discretionary sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The stock currently trades at more than twice its intrinsic
value of 4,187.67 dong, as calculated by StarMine.
The tyre manufacturer also scores badly on valuation and
earnings metrics with a Value-Momentum score of 1 and an
Earnings Quality score of 4.
The stock is currently not tracked by any analyst.
Year-to-date, it is up 52 percent compared to a 29 percent
rise in the benchmark HNX index.
CONTEXT:
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
