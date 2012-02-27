Security Bank Corporation emerges as a stand-out stock based on analysts' EPS ugrades over the past month among 40 companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on the lender by 5.1 percent for the year ending 2012.

The company has an Earnings Quality score of 80 and a SmartHoldings score of 85.

The stock is up 30 percent year-to-date as against a near-12 percent rise in the broader index.

On Monday, it was trading at 124.3 pesos, down 1.82 percent.

Five out of seven analysts covering the stock give it strong buy or buy recommendations while two have a hold.

CONTEXT:

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)