Shares of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd are
trading close to resistance and technical charts suggest a
reversal.
On Wednesday, shares of the marine and offshore engineering
company were around S$5.35, just short of its resistance level
of S$ 5.49, with a gradual decline in volume.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line has crossed
the trigger line on the downside, which is a negative sign.
Average Directional Index, a tool which measures the
strength of a trend, is at 63. A reading above 50 generally
indicates a stock is overbought.
Relative Strength Index, a momentum osciallator, is at 71,
indicating overbought levels.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/tyd86s
Year-to-date, Sembcorp Marine has outperformed the benchmark
Straits Times Index and has risen nearly 37 percent
against a 13 percent rise in the benchmark.
