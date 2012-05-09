* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/xyc28s
Shares of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, which are
down more than 7.5 percent over the last month, look set for a
further downside, technical charts suggest.
Trend Intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
signal, suggests a new downtrend for Sembcorp Marine shares. The
indicator made higher lows and moved up to 19 on Tuesday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
Also, the stock is just a tad above its 200-day Exponential
Moving Average, and a drop below will confirm the bearish
breakout.
The stock is down 4.7 percent over the past week, while the
benchmark index is down 1.5 percent for the same
period, based on Tuesday's close.
CONTEXT:
Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary
tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using
geometrical averages of historical data. It is an
intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend
strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout
points in a single indicator.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)