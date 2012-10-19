Semen Gresik (Persero) Tbk Pt has emerged as the
best performer on analyst revisions among seven companies in
Indonesia's materials sector, tracked by at least three
analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm, Indonesia's biggest cement maker, has an Analyst
Revision Model (ARM) score of 91, the highest in the sector.
Over the past month three out of 19 analysts have raised their
average EPS estimate for FY12 by 4.2 percent.
For the second quarter of 2012 the company's operating and
net margins were ahead of industry margins by 13.1 and 12.5
percentage points respectively.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the stock, 16 give it a 'strong
buy' or 'buy' rating, and four recommend a 'hold'.
The company also has a score of 80 in the SmartHoldings
Model, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up over 28 percent so far this year, while the
sector index gained 21 percent in the same period, as
of Thursday's close. The had stock hit a 52-week high early this
month on Oct. 3 at 15,300 rupiah.
At the other end of the spectrum, Aneka Tambang
lags the sector with an ARM score of 6.
CONTEXT:
For the first half of 2012, the company's revenue rose 13.8
percent on year to 8,658 billion rupaih while net income was up
12.3 percent to 2,103 billion rupiah. [link.reuters.com/fuv43t
]
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)