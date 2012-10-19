Semen Gresik (Persero) Tbk Pt has emerged as the best performer on analyst revisions among seven companies in Indonesia's materials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm, Indonesia's biggest cement maker, has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 91, the highest in the sector. Over the past month three out of 19 analysts have raised their average EPS estimate for FY12 by 4.2 percent.

For the second quarter of 2012 the company's operating and net margins were ahead of industry margins by 13.1 and 12.5 percentage points respectively.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the stock, 16 give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, and four recommend a 'hold'.

The company also has a score of 80 in the SmartHoldings Model, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up over 28 percent so far this year, while the sector index gained 21 percent in the same period, as of Thursday's close. The had stock hit a 52-week high early this month on Oct. 3 at 15,300 rupiah.

At the other end of the spectrum, Aneka Tambang lags the sector with an ARM score of 6.

CONTEXT:

For the first half of 2012, the company's revenue rose 13.8 percent on year to 8,658 billion rupaih while net income was up 12.3 percent to 2,103 billion rupiah. [link.reuters.com/fuv43t ]

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)