Malaysia's SP Setia and Hong Leong Bank top the list of analyst downgrades in the country's financials sector during the past month, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The two firms, with three downgrades each, account for half the downgrades in the sector, which includes real-estate firms.

Hong Leong and SP Setia have below-average Earnings Quality scores of 47 and 21 respectively.

However, Hong Leong has one upgrade over a month and 13 of 22 analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on the lender by 4.1 percent for the year ending June 2012.

SP Setia is down more than 1 percent over a month, while Hong Leong is up nearly 5 percent.

The two stocks also trade close to mean target price.

CONTEXT:

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)