Shin Corporation Pcl leads on analyst revisions among seven companies in Thailand's telecom services sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Shin Corp has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 95, the highest in the sector, and a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 88. Also, a high Smartholdings (SH) score of 95 suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The company's net margin for the quarter ended June was over 150 percent, surpassing the industry average of 14.3 percent.

The company also leads the sector with a current dividend yield of 5.2 percent.

The stock is trading at 66 percent of its intrinsic value of 93.99 bhat.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, 12 rate it a "strong buy" or "buy" and one rates it a "sell".

The shares of the company are up over 44 percent so far this year, while the sector index is up nearly 42 percent in the same period, as of Friday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, True Corp lags the sector with an ARM score of 28.

CONTEXT:

Shin Corp's net income rose 30 percent on year to 3.46 billion bhat for the second quarter ended June.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model combines relative and intrinsic valuation tools, along with analysts' earnings revisions and price momentum tools. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)