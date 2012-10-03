Siam Commercial Bank has emerged the best performer on earnings metrics among 25 companies in Thailand's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The bank has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 94, the highest in the sector. This score has increased 29 points since the company reported results in late July. A high score in the EQ model suggests strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months.

The bank has an Analyst Revision score of 84. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates by an average of 1.3 percent over the past month.

Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, 22 give it a 'strong buy' or 'buy' rating while five recommend a 'hold'.

The stock is up 13 percent over the past month, while the sector gained 9 percent in the same period, as of Tuesday's close. The stock hit a 52-week high at 172 baht on Sept. 28.

Rojana Industrial lags the sector with an EQ score of 3.

CONTEXT:

The bank, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 24 percent rise in April-June net profit, thanks to strong lending growth and higher non-interest income.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)