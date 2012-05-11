Singapore Airlines emerges as the worst performer
based on analyst revisions among 34 companies in the country's
industrials sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has a low Analyst Revision score of 3 and
analysts have downgraded their EPS estimates for the year ending
March 2013, by 4 percent over the past week.
The downgrade comes as the airline posted its first loss
since September 2009 in the fourth quarter.
The stock trades at S$ 10.25 against the intrinsic value of
S$9.46, as determined by StarMine.
Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, six give it either
strong sell or sell recommendations, 12 have a hold and five
give strong buy or buy ratings.
The stock is down more than 3 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is down 3.24 percent for the
same period, as of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)