First Resources and Super Group lead on analyst revisions among 15 companies in Singapore's consumer staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on First Resources by 7.3 percent and on Super Group by 4.6 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The two companies have analyst revision scores of 97 each.

First Resources and Super Group also have strong Value-Momentum scores of 84 and 82 respectively.

Super Group is up nearly 34 percent year-to-date while First Resources has gained over 24 percent during the same period.

All 13 analysts tracking First Resources give it strong buy or buy recommendations.

CONTEXT:

In February, First Resources said it aims to produce 10 percent more crude palm oil from its Indonesian plantations this year.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)