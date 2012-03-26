First Resources and Super Group lead on
analyst revisions among 15 companies in Singapore's consumer
staples sector, tracked by at least three analysts, Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
Analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on First Resources by
7.3 percent and on Super Group by 4.6 percent for the year
ending 2012 over the past month.
The two companies have analyst revision scores of 97 each.
First Resources and Super Group also have strong
Value-Momentum scores of 84 and 82 respectively.
Super Group is up nearly 34 percent year-to-date while First
Resources has gained over 24 percent during the same period.
All 13 analysts tracking First Resources give it strong buy
or buy recommendations.
CONTEXT:
In February, First Resources said it aims to produce 10
percent more crude palm oil from its Indonesian plantations this
year.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
