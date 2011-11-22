Singapore companies with substantial sales to China could benefit from the weakness in the Singapore dollar against the yuan over the past few months.

The Singapore dollar has weakened by 7.5 percent against the yuan over the past three months, taking the sharpest hit among a group of 10 Asian currencies.

The Singapore dollar/yuan cross is trading at 4.88, not far from a 15-month low hit last month. If the FX pair manages to breach this level, then companies relying most on China for their sales could see an increase in their revenue in yuan.

The table below lists Singapore-listed companies having Singapore as their home country, and which have substantial sales from China, according to Thomson Reuters data. Companies' hedging strategies also determine the impact of currency moves.

The data includes firms with a market value of S$100 million and above.

Company % Revenue RIC

from China

China XLX 100

Fertiliser Hong Leong 88

Asia

China 82 Aviation Oil (Singapore) Elec & Eltek 62 International

(Reporting by Sunil Brahmavar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)