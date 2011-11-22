Singapore companies with substantial sales to China could
benefit from the weakness in the Singapore dollar against the
yuan over the past few months.
The Singapore dollar has weakened by 7.5 percent
against the yuan over the past three months, taking the sharpest
hit among a group of 10 Asian currencies.
The Singapore dollar/yuan cross is trading at 4.88, not far
from a 15-month low hit last month. If the FX pair manages to
breach this level, then companies relying most on China for
their sales could see an increase in their revenue in yuan.
The table below lists Singapore-listed companies having
Singapore as their home country, and which have substantial
sales from China, according to Thomson Reuters data. Companies'
hedging strategies also determine the impact of currency moves.
The data includes firms with a market value of S$100 million
and above.
Company % Revenue RIC
from China
China XLX 100
Fertiliser
Hong Leong 88
Asia
China 82
Aviation Oil
(Singapore)
Elec & Eltek 62
International
(Reporting by Sunil Brahmavar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)