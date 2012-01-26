Jan 26 Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd look set to reverse a prolonged downtrend, as indicated by a break above the downtrend line.

The stock's 20-day moving average has crossed the 50-day moving average on the upside, signalling an increase in price momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line is above the trigger line and a Relative Strength Index of 67 also provide support to the stock.

The stock faces major resistance at S$6.50. If it crosses above this level, the next price target could be S$7.10. On Thursday, Singapore Exchange shares hit a high of S$6.55 but eased to S$6.49.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/byf36s

CONTEXT:

Singapore Exchange's 5-day average volume has doubled to 2.74 million from its 30-day average. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)