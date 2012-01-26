UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Jan 26 Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd look set to reverse a prolonged downtrend, as indicated by a break above the downtrend line.
The stock's 20-day moving average has crossed the 50-day moving average on the upside, signalling an increase in price momentum.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence line is above the trigger line and a Relative Strength Index of 67 also provide support to the stock.
The stock faces major resistance at S$6.50. If it crosses above this level, the next price target could be S$7.10. On Thursday, Singapore Exchange shares hit a high of S$6.55 but eased to S$6.49.
For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/byf36s
CONTEXT:
Singapore Exchange's 5-day average volume has doubled to 2.74 million from its 30-day average. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)