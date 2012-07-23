Singapore Press Holdings lags on analyst revisions among nine companies in the city-state's consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company's Analyst Revision score has moved down to 25 from 83 a month ago.

Eight out of 16 analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending August 2012 by 4.3 percent over the past month.

A low score of 25 in StarMine's SmartHoldings model suggests potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock's forward 12-month EV/Revenue is 5.3 compared to the peer average of 1.6.

The stock is up 4.71 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 5.6 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close.

Genting Hong Kong leads the sector with an Analyst Revision score of 92.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)