Thailand's Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction
emerges as a standout on earnings quality among 13 stocks in the
country's industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
shows.
The construction firm's EQ score of 98 suggests strong
earnings sustainability.
The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.
The stock also has a high Analyst Revision score of 92 and
analysts have raised their earnings per share estimates on
Sino-Thai by 3 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past
month.
The stock has a high Smart Holding score of 93, suggesting
an expected increase in institutional ownership.
All thirteen analysts tracking the stock have buy or strong
buy recommendations.
The stock is up more than 2 percent over the past month, in
line with the broader market as of Friday's close.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)