BRIEF-Genworth Financial announces Q4 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Stock markets in India, Singapore and Vietnam are trading at oversold levels and could see a potential rise, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
India leads the pack of eight countries in Asia with the lowest percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day Simple Moving Average, followed by Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.
In general, when the number of stocks trading above their 200-day SMA comes below 20 percent of the total stocks traded, many traders look for a reversal to the upside. When this number gets above 90 percent, traders expect a fall.
For a chart on the percentage of stocks trading above the 200-day SMA: link.reuters.com/qer55s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday held off ruling on whether to throw out a government complaint against billionaire investor Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors Inc, after the defendant's attorneys requested a dismissal, in a case that could set a legal precedent on insider trading.
* FY gross written premium $381.9 million versus $507.6 million