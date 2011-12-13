Stock markets in India, Singapore and Vietnam are trading at oversold levels and could see a potential rise, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

India leads the pack of eight countries in Asia with the lowest percentage of stocks trading above their 200-day Simple Moving Average, followed by Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

In general, when the number of stocks trading above their 200-day SMA comes below 20 percent of the total stocks traded, many traders look for a reversal to the upside. When this number gets above 90 percent, traders expect a fall.

For a chart on the percentage of stocks trading above the 200-day SMA: link.reuters.com/qer55s (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)