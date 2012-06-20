Sound Global leads on analyst revisions among 114
companies in Singapore tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company's Analyst Revision Model score has moved up to
97 from 51 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bullish about
its outlook.
Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on the firm for
the year ending 2012 by 3.3 percent over the past month.
The firm has a high SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting a
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock trades at S$0.580, which is less than half its
intrinsic value of S$1.34, as determined by StarMine.
The stock is up nearly 8.5 percent over the past week, while
the broader index is up 1.62 percent for same period,
as of Tuesday's close.
All five analysts tracking the stock give it either strong
buy or buy recommendations.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)