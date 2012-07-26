SPCG PCL lags on earnings quality among 10 firms in
the Thai materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 1, the
lowest in the sector.
Analysts have cut EPS estimates for the company by an
average of 4.5 percent for financial year 2012.
It also has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 49 and
a below-average Smart Holdings (SH) score of 16. Its
Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score is 18, the second-lowest in the
sector.
The metal company's net margin and free cashflow as a
percent of sales for 2011 lags industry average by 11.3 and
346.7 percent respectively.
All three analysts covering the stock recommend a strong buy
or buy.
The stock price is up nearly 7 percent year-to-date, while
the broader index is up nearly 16 percent for the same
period, based on Wednesday's close.
Three other firms with low EQ scores in the sector are Tipco
Asphalt, Thai Metal Trade and Sahaviriya
Steel Industry with 2, 3 and 6 respectively
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)