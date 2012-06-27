Thailand's Sri Trang Agro-Industry ranks the lowest on
analyst revisions among 13 companies in the country's consumer
discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has an Analyst Revision score of 2, the lowest in
the sector, and a Value-Momentum score of 45. Its net margin
lags the industry average by 5.4 percent.
The company has a low SmartHoldings score of 16 and trades
at just over half its intrinsic value of 25.73 baht.
Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a
strong buy or buy, two rate it a hold and four give it a strong
sell.
The stock has declined nearly 47 percent over the past year,
while the broader index is up over 12 percent for the
same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)