Thailand's Sri Trang Agro-Industry ranks the lowest on analyst revisions among 13 companies in the country's consumer discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has an Analyst Revision score of 2, the lowest in the sector, and a Value-Momentum score of 45. Its net margin lags the industry average by 5.4 percent.

The company has a low SmartHoldings score of 16 and trades at just over half its intrinsic value of 25.73 baht.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, three recommend a strong buy or buy, two rate it a hold and four give it a strong sell.

The stock has declined nearly 47 percent over the past year, while the broader index is up over 12 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership.