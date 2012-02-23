Singapore's Starhub Ltd is trading close
to resistance levels of S$ 2.92 and could reverse, technicals
show.
The telecom firm's shares have been trading in the S$
2.92-S$ 2.62 range since August last year.
The stock's Williams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring
overbought and oversold levels, is at 0. A level above 80
indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests
overbought levels.
The stock is trading above its mean price target of S$ 2.88.
However, a break above the resistance level of S$ 2.92 could
push it higher and the next price target could be around S$
3.12.
For a technical chart, see:
link.reuters.com/muj76s
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)