Singapore's Starhub Ltd is trading close to resistance levels of S$ 2.92 and could reverse, technicals show.

The telecom firm's shares have been trading in the S$ 2.92-S$ 2.62 range since August last year.

The stock's Williams %R indicator, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 0. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

The stock is trading above its mean price target of S$ 2.88.

However, a break above the resistance level of S$ 2.92 could push it higher and the next price target could be around S$ 3.12.

For a technical chart, see:

link.reuters.com/muj76s

(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)