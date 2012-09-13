Stars Microelectronics leads on a combination of valuation and analyst revisions among eight companies in Thailand's information technology sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.

The company has high Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Value Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 98 and 89 respectively. Its ARM score has increased 68 points in the last 30 days.

The electronic firm's free cash flow as a percent of sales for 2011 beat the industry average by 8.3 percent.

One out of three analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm by an average of 2.8 percent for the year ending December 2012 over the past month. Two of four analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm for year ending December 2013 by an average of 74.1 percent since Sept. 5.

Stars Microelectronics' Smart Estimate Forward 12 Month EV/EBITDA and Smart Estimate Forward 12 Month P/EPS beat industry average by 35 percent and 79 percent respectively.

The stock is up nearly 27 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 23 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, SVI Public Co. Ltd lags the Thai IT sector on ARM and Val-Mo with scores of 29 and 70 respectively.

CONTEXT: StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)