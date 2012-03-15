Credit default swaps of STATS ChipPAC have widened the most over the past month among the 24 actively traded CDS in Singapore, Thomson Reuters Credit Views shows.

A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness and growing investor scepticism about a company's ability to service debt.

The company's 5-year CDS spread stood at 402.612 basis points on Thursday, having deteriorated by about 25 percent, or 79.98 basis points, over the past month

The semiconductor firm's shares have fallen nearly 8 percent since it announced fourth-quarter results on Feb 1.

CONTEXT:

The company posted a 33 percent drop in operating income for the December quarter. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)