Indonesia's Sumber Alfaria Trijaya emerges as a stand-out performer on earnings metrics among 18 companies in the country's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

The retailer has the highest-possible Analyst Revision score of 100 and analysts have raised EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 1.6 percent over the past month.

It also has a high score of 92 in the Earnings Quality model, which suggests strong earnings sustainabiliy.

However, it looks expensive on valuations with an Intrinsic Valuation score of 10. The stock last closed at 5,450 rupiah against the intrinsic value of 3,754 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

Its forward 12-month P/E is 28.2, compared to the peer average of 18.3

Three out of four analysts have a 'buy' rating on the stock while one has a 'hold'.

The stock is up 38 percent year-to-date while the sector index is up 24 percent in the same period, as of Friday's close.

CONTEXT:

Minimarkets poised to win Indonesia's retail sector battle

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)