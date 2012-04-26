Indonesia's Summarecon Agung emerges as a stand-out performer based on analyst revisions among 19 companies in the country's financial sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has an analyst revision model (ARM) score of 98 and analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company by 6.9 percent for the year ending 2012 over the past month.

The stock has a SmartHoldings score of 92, suggesting expected increase in institutional ownership.

Eleven out of 12 analysts tracking the stock have either strong buy or buy recommendations while one has a hold rating.

The stock is up 17.5 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3 percent for the same period as of Wednesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy;editing by Sunil Nair)