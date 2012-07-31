Malaysia's Sunway lags on analyst revisions among 32 companies in the country's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The real-estate developer has an analyst revision (ARM) score of 18, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 31 points in the last 30 days.

The firm's net margin for financial year 2011 lags the industry average by over 9 percent and its Forward 12 Month Price-to-Earnings ratio trails its peer average by 41 percent.

Analysts have revised the firm's EPS estimates down by an average of 7.8 percent for 2012, and by 2.3 percent for 2013.

Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, six rate it a strong buy or buy, three recommend a hold while one ranks it a strong sell.

Shares of Sunway are down nearly 10 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up more than 6 percent for the same period, based on Monday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, KLCC Property Holdings has the highest Analyst Revision score of 97 in the sector.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)