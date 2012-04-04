Surya Semesta Internusa has the highest Earnings
Quality (EQ) score among 80 stocks in Indonesia tracked by at
least three analysts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The real-estate firm's EQ score of 99 indicates strong
earnings sustainability.
Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for the
year ending 2012 by 3.9 percent over the last month.
The stock currently trades at 1,050 pesos against an
intrinsic value of 1,891 pesos, as determined by StarMine.
StarMine estimates Surya Semesta's compounded annual growth
rate at 16.1 percent a year over the next 10 years, outpacing
the industry median of 11.4 percent
The company has a high SmartHoldings score of 98, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock is up 16.7 percent over the month, while the
broader index is up 5.26 percent for the same period.
Out of the three analysts tracking the stock, two give it
strong buy ratings and one a hold.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)