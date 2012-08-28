Ta Ann Holdings lags on analyst revisions among 11 companies in Malaysia's materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 1, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 12 points in the last 30 days. It also has a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 27 and a Smartholdings (SH) score of 30.

The timber manufacturer's forward 12 month P/BV ratio lags the industry average by over 50 percent. Its free cashflow as of June 2012 has fallen 168 percent from 44 million ringgit a year ago.

The stock currently trades at 87 percent of its intrinsic value of 4.79 ringgit.

Four out of six analysts have cut EPS estimates for FY12 by an average of 36.2 percent, and and five of six have revised their expectations for FY13 down by an average of 26.7 percent since Aug. 2, 2012.

The stock is down nearly 8 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up nearly 8 percent for the same period, as of Monday's close.

Another firm that scores low on ARM in the Malaysian materials sector is WTK Holdings with 8.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)