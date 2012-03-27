The spread on credit default swaps of Tabcorp Holdings
widened the most in a month among the 52 actively
traded CDS in Australia, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views
shows.
A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit-worthiness
of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to
service debt.
Tabcorp's 5-year CDS spread stood at 167.49
on Monday, having deteriorated 35.74 percent in a month.
On Mar. 22, Australia's largest gaming company said it had
raised $250 million via subordinated notes.
The stock is down 6.07 percent over a month while the
broader index is down 0.77 percent.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)