Talent2 International Limited ranks the lowest on
valuations among 65 companies in Australia's industrial sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 1 and
Analyst Revision and Earnings Quality scores of 20 and 26
respectively.
The ARM score has declined 6 points over the past 30 days
and the EQ score has dropped 60 points since its December 2011
filing.
Its net margin and free cashflow as a percentage of sales
for 2011 lag its competitors by 13 percent and 9.2 percent
respectively.
All four analysts tracking the stock recommend a hold.
The stock is up 56 percent year-to-date, while the broader
index is up 4.42 percent for the same period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earningssustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)