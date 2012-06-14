Tan Chong Motor lags on analyst revisions among 19
companies in Malaysia's consumer discretionary sector, tracked
by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The company's Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score has
decreased to 2 from 35 a month ago, suggesting analysts are
bearish about its outlook.
Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year
ending December 2012 by an average of 9.2 percent over the past
month.
It had a negative free cash flow of 110 million ringgit on
31 March 2012 against a negative 55 million ringgit at
end-December 2011, while net income rose to 32 million ringgit
at end-March 2012 from 31 million ringgit the preceeding
quarter. This suggests that earnings are not backed by cash
flows.
Earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more
sustainable than non-cash earnings.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the stock, two recommend a
strong buy, five rate it a hold while three rank it a sell or
strong sell.
The stock has appreciated just over 1 percent month-to-date,
while the broader index is down marginally for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
Three other firms in the sector with low ARM scores are
Genting Malaysia, Parkson Holdings and
Masterskill Education Group with 4, 5 and 7
respectively.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)