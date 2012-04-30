Tanjung Offshore emerges as the worst performer
based on analyst revisions among 12 companies in Malaysia's
energy sector, tracked by at least three analysts, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows,
The company has an Analyst Revision score of 6 and analysts
have downgraded EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 5
percent.
Its low SmartHolding score of 13 suggests potential decrease
in institutional ownership.
Five out of six analysts tracking the stock have strong sell
ratings while one has a sell.
The stock is down nearly 16 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is down 1.28 percent for the
same period, as of Friday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)