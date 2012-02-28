Tata Steel (Thailand) Pcl tops the list of 93 stocks in the country with earnings downgrades in the last seven days, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Earnings per share for the company for 2012 have been revised downwards by 9.7 percent.

It also scores poorly on StarMine metrics with a Value-Momentum score of 9 and an Earnings Quality score of 37.

Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, two have a buy, two have a hold and three have strong sell ratings.

The stock has gained 6 percent year-to-date, underperforming the benchmark index which is up 10 percent.

CONTEXT:

In January, the company said it made a net loss of 942.9 million Thai baht ($30.92 million) in the December quarter.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Valuation Model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

($1 = 30.4950 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)