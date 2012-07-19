UPDATE 7-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds details around jobs)
Tat Hong Holdings emerges as the front-runner on valuations and analyst revisions among 31 firms in Singapore's industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 100 and a Value-Momentum score of 96, the highest in the sector.
Its Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased 10 points to 57 since its March 2012 filing, and its gross margin beat the industry average by over 33 percent.
Of the six analysts covering the stock, four recommend a 'strong buy' while two rate it a 'hold'.
The stock currently trades at just over half its intrinsic value of S$1.99. It is up nearly 15 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up just over 14 percent for the same period, based on Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
DIYARBAKIR, Feb 17 A car bomb exploded in the garden of a housing complex in Turkey's southeastern town of Viransehir on Friday, killing a child and wounding 17 other people, the provincial governor's office told Reuters.