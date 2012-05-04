Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tap97s
Shares of Telekomunikasi Indonesia, which are up more than 18 percent year-to-date, show signs of peaking, technicals suggest.
The stock price has fallen below the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) points on Friday, which is a negative sign.
The Trend Intensity indicator, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, stood at 40 on Friday. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and it is bearish.
The stock is up more than 15 percent over the month, while the broader index is flat for the same period, as of Thursday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* Liu Yutong and Zheng Xiantao have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenue 833 million Danish crowns ($118.2 million) versus 830 million crowns year ago