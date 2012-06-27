(Refiles to fix tag in headline) Telkom Indonesia emerges as a strong perfomer on valuations and earnings metrics among 81 firms in the country tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Telekom Indonesia has a high Value-Momentum score of 91 and an Earnings Quality score of 94.

Its Analyst Revision score has increased to 83 from 70 a month ago, suggesting analysts have a bullish outlook.

The stock currently trades at 8,000 rupiah, against an intrinsic value of 11,966 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

Its high SmartHolding score of 97 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up nearly 8 percent over the past month, while the broader index is down marginally for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)