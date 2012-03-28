Shares in power utility Tenaga Nasional have seen
the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among KLSE Bursa Malaysia index components.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 8.5 million
shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 4.22
million shares. The data is based on Tuesday's close.
Technically, the stock has cut its 20-day Exponential Moving
Average on Tuesday and is currently trading below it.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence has cut its signal
line downwards, which is a bearish sign.
Relative Strength Index is at its 14-day low, which is a
negative sign.
The stock is down 2 percent on Wednesday, while the broader
index is down 0.21 percent.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)