Australia's Ten Network Holdings emerges as the worst performer based on analyst revisions and valuations among 55 firms in the country's consumer discretionary sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company fares badly with Analyst Revision and Value-Momentum scores of 1 each.

Five out of 13 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm by 9.5 percent for the year ending August 2012, since July 20.

A low score of 10 in the SmartHoldings model suggests a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is down nearly 6 percent over the past month, while the sector index is down 1 percent, based on Tuesday's close.

Village Roadshow leads the sector with an ARM score of 94 and Val-Mo score of 100.

CONTEXT:

Ten Network Q3 TV rev down 12 pct, gives FY guidance

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)