Thai Airways International emerges as a stand-out
performer on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions
among 15 companies in Thailand's industrials sector, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The company's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision
Model (ARM) scores of 98 and 97 respectively are the highest in
the sector.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a
strong buy or buy, eight rank it a hold while two recommend a
strong sell.
The stock currently trades at less than half its intrinsic
value of 48.42 baht.
It is up 5 percent year-to-date against an almost 19 percent
rise in the broader index for the same period, as of
Monday's close.
Another stock with high Val-Mo and ARM scores is Bangkok
Expressway with 96 and 93 respectively.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past .
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
