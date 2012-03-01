Thailand's CS Loxinfo Pcl, Delta Electronics Pcl
, Bangkok Expressway Pcl, MCOT Pcl
and Major Cineplex Group Pcl top the list of stocks
offering the highest dividend yields in the country, data from
Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes 27 companies with a StarMine Earnings
Quality Score greater than 70 and tracked by at least three
analysts.
Currently, CS Loxinfo offers a dividend yield of 8.5 percent
while Delta Electronics offers 7.5 percent.
The five stocks also trade at a discount of more than 30
percent to their intrinsic value as calculated by StarMine and
also have a SmartHoldings score greater than 85.
CS Loxinfo, Bangkok Expressway and Major Cineplex have buy
recommendations while MCOT has a hold rating and Delta a sell.
For a dataset: link.reuters.com/jej86s
CONTEXT:
CS Loxinfo provides internet and communication services,
Delta Electronics makes and exports electronics equipment and
parts, Bangkok Expressway builds and operates expressways, MCOT
is engaged in the mass media business and Major Cineplex is a
lifestyle and entertainment company.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality Model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Sunil Nair)