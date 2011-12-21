Healthcare stocks are the most expensive in Thailand based on several valuation metrics, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The sector trades at a multiple of 1.10 to its StarMine Intrinsic Value (IV) -- the highest among the 10 sectors in the Southeast Asian nation.

A multiple of 1 on this valuation ratio implies that a sector or a stock is fairly valued, according to StarMine. Healthcare is the only sector in Thailand with a multiple of higher than 1.

Within the sector, companies like Bangkok Dusit Medical Service and Bumrungrad Hospital trade at a price to Intrinsic Value ratio of 1.40 and 1.07, respectively.

The sector has caught up with analysts' mean price target, indicating that all the positives have been priced in.

It trades at 23.2 times earnings -- a strong premium to the broader market, which trades at a multiple of 11.8.

With an average long-term earnings growth estimate of 13.1 percent, the sector has a PE to growth ratio of 1.77.

Despite the expensive tag, analysts are bullish on the sector. It boasts 22 "buy" or "Strong Buy", 8 "hold" and 2 "Strong Sell" recommendations.

Graphic on how the sectors stack up in Thailand: link.reuters.com/ryw65s

CONTEXT:

StarMine Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the Intrinsic valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)