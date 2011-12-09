The Consumer Discretionary sector in Thailand has the highest percentage increase in capital expenditure on a year-on-year basis, Thomson Reuters StarMine Data shows.

Capital expenditures have increased 75.2 percent, indicating heavy rebuilding efforts after the worst flooding in decades, which is positive for the sector as a whole.

For a chart on capex: r.reuters.com/kag55s

The sector looks attractive at current levels with a Price/StarMine Intrinsic Value of 0.55. The lower the ratio the cheaper the sector.

Average long-term growth estimates of 21.2 percent is the second-highest behind industrials at 39.3 percent.

For a chart on Thai growth: r.reuters.com/pag55s

The Consumer Discretionary sector has 45 "Strong Buy", 46 "Buy", 32 "Hold", 3 "Sell" and 12 "Strong Sell" recommendations.

The Healthcare Sector has the second-highest capex growth rate of 72 percent year-on-year, with an average long-term growth rate of 13.1 percent.

CONTEXT:

Starmine's Intrinsic Valuation adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

Thailand's worst floods in at least 50 years have devastated industry and farmland, but the situation is improving steadily as water has subsided in many affected areas and some factories are back at work.

For a FACTBOX on the flood crisis and the economy: (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)