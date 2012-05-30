Thai Metal Trade Pcl scores the lowest on earnings
quality among 10 companies in the country's materials sector,
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
The steel company has low Earnings Quality and SmartHoldings
scores of 3 and 16 respectively. A poor earnings quality score
suggests poor earnings sustainability while a low SmartHoldings
score suggests a future decrease in institutional ownership.
The company's net margin lags the industry average by 8.3
percent and its free cash flow as a percentage of sales also
lags the industry average by 4.5 percent.
Thai Metal Trade has a below average Analyst Revision Model
(ARM) score of 42.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock, one each recommend
a strong buy, buy and hold respectively.
The stock is down over 12 percent year-on-year, while the
broader index is up over 8 percent for the same period.
Another stock with poor Earnings Quality and SmartHoldings
scores is Sahaviriya Steel Industry with an Earnings
Quality score of 6 and a SmartHoldings score of 2.
CONTEXT:
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)