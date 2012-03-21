Shares in Thai Rayon Pcl are trading close to support levels and could reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock trades at 65.25 thai baht, not too far from its support level of 65 baht, which is also its year-low.

Its Relative Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is near oversold levels at 34.

The Williams % R, a momentum tool measuring overbought and oversold levels, is at 91. A level above 80 indicates oversold levels, while a reading below 20 suggests overbought levels.

However, a break below 65 baht could push it to new lows.

Year-to-date, it is down 7.75 percent compared to a near-17 percent rise in the benchmark SET index.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/syx27s

